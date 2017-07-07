Kesha Reflects On Being Denied A Hug By Jerry Seinfeld – “I Felt Like A Five-Year-Old”

So, what’s going on with Kesha after Jerry Seinfeld refused to give her a hug? Well, she can admit that it embarrassed her, that’s for sure. But, it didn’t matter, because, in the end, she was healed by the infamous legend Bob Dylan.

Last month, the Seinfeld star and comedian politely and cheerfully declined to give Kesha a hug after she asked three times while crashing an on-camera interview with him.

The comic stated he didn’t know who she was, and it created a viral and cringe-worthy video.

Kesha went on to address the incident in an interview on SiriusXM satellite radio this week.

She claimed, “I felt like I was five years old. I instantly was like, ‘Oh, F–k me. And I like somehow ended up in my very own episode, mini episode of Seinfeld for like five seconds.”

The pop star revealed she is a huge fan of the show and has watched each episode “a thousand times.”

According to Kesha, her obsession with the show was truly phenomenal.

She claimed, “I used to carry the whole season package everywhere on my carry-on, like DVD’s, that’s why I was trying to attack him. That’s why I wanted a hug so hard.”

To deal with the harsh blow of being hug-denied, Kesha rationalized it to herself by saying he was “not a huggy guy,” and she’s ok with that.

Although, she was certainly aware that the video would soon be everywhere.

Despite being publicly embarrassed, Kesha said she will now reconsider how she comes up to people, so at least she learned something right?

However, the pop star did get to hug Bob Dylan not long after, and that made everything feel much better. Kesha claimed she was “hug-traumatized” and was hesitant of approaching Bob, but eventually, she did and was glad when he reciprocated the love.