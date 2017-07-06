Kesha Brings Up Dr. Luke In ‘Praying’ – First Single In Four Years

Kesha is making her comeback with Praying, the first song release from the star in four long years. Now that the Dr. Luke drama is over, Kesha isn’t holding back and she even touches on the shocking allegations she made against her former producer in the lyrics of her brand new song.

On Wednesday, Kesha took to Twitter to let fans know that she had a little surprise for them. She revealed that she would be releasing a brand new song called Praying, her first new release in four years.

“Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through hands down the hardest time of my entire life. My new song, ‘Praying,’ is coming out tomorrow, and I couldn’t have done this without you. I f—king love you,” Kesha said in a video shared on Twitter.

On Thursday, Kesha tweeted again to let fans know that her single was available. That set off rumors that her upcoming album might be titled The Beginning due to the photo Kesha shared along with her announcement. It turns out that is not the case.

Praying is here 🙏

I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles

— kesha (@KeshaRose) July 6, 2017

Kesha’s new single Praying was co-written with Ryan Lewis, the other half of the Macklemore duo, as well as Ben Abraham. Praying is a piano ballad and according to Kesha’s fans on Twitter, this song just might be the perfect way to begin recovering from the personal and career damage imposed by the sexual conduct that she has alleged against Dr. Luke as well as the legal battle that came after.

The haunting new song begins, “You brought the flames and you put me through hell/ I had to learn how to fight for myself/ And we both know all the truth I could tell/ I’ll just say this: I wish you farewell.” It’s clear that Kesha is saying goodbye to Dr. Luke and all of the drama that surrounded their partnership after years of trying to get out of her contract.

Kesha’s battle against Dr. Luke started near the end of 2014. The end of their working relationship became a mess of lawsuits aimed at each other as well as Kesha’s mother Pebe Sebert. Kesha’s legal troubles still aren’t over as her last lawsuit against the producer was thrown out but at least she’s back to making music again.

In addition to Praying, we learned that the superstar will be putting out a whole new album next month. According to Rolling Stone, Praying is the first track from her highly-anticipated upcoming album titled Rainbow that is due to drop on August 11.