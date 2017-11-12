Keri Hilson Says She Did NOT Get Plastic Surgery

It looks like the singer turned actress took to Instagram to set the record straight about her face. Keri Hilson, who arrived on the scene as a songwriter turned singer, has had a bit of a rough go when it comes to her career. Lately, though, she’s been acting and describes herself as a “loner” who seems to enjoy her time solo.

When someone commented on one of her photos insinuating that the beauty looked different and plastic surgery rumors started, Hilson couldn’t just let that slide.

She responded in kind by saying that knowing her angles and contouring has changed how her nose appears. But that she absolutely hasn’t had a nose job.

A post shared by keri hilson (@kerihilson) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:41am PST

So 😴 of years of coming across “new nose” accusations. It’s the same big👃🏾my Grandma gave me & I’m not dissin her. Some of us just learn to accept our imperfections (& have discovered contour & “angles”)—now I LOVE it! #RIPGrandma There’s not 1 nose I’d trade it for 🙅🏽‍♀️ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 12, 2017

Hilson also went on to clarify that no part of her has gone under the knife. She says she’s all natural. From her face to her body, she hasn’t gotten any type of assistance on her looks from plastic surgery sources.

It’s important to note that sometimes with the advent of makeup techniques and filters, some pictures can make a person appear a bit different and shift how they appear. This doesn’t necessarily mean they have substantially changed their faces. With the advent of apps like Lightroom and FaceTune, people have the ability to erase blemishes, enhance colors and even make their butts look bigger.

Technology is truly remarkable and amazing thing but we have to realize that everything isn’t always as it appears. This was even the truth before technology gave us the tools to alter pictures and enhance our features.

Keri Hilson is already a gorgeous girl. If she learned a makeup trick or prefers a specific type of feature for a photo, it’s not the end of the world. We know what she looks like and it’s not that big of a shift when it’s all said and done.