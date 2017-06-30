Keri Hilson Debuts New Boyfriend Ricardo Lockette As Beyonce Fans Still Cannot Let Go Of Old feud

Keri Hilson is writing a new chapter in her love life with new boyfriend, Ricardo Lockette.

The R&B singer, who is affectionately known as Miss Keri Baby by her fans, debuted her new man on social media and is getting trolled by some Beyonce fans for comments she made years ago.

Hilson had a very intense love story with a former boyfriend – NBA star Serge Ibaka – it is hard to forget their epic Halloween costumes.

The “Think Like a Man” actress and the athlete ended their romance sometime in 2016.

The singer, who is on a five-year musical hiatus, decided to get back in the studio to cook up a new album named “L.I.A.R.,” an acronym for Love Is a Religion.

It appears that while penning tracks about the pain caused by Ibaka; she found love.

The “Return the Favor” songstress posted a photo this week where she is being embraced by the former Seattle Seahawks star.

About a year ago, Lockette suffered a career-ending injury while playing against the Dallas Cowboys.

So, his fans are thrilled he has found his dream girl.

#KeriHilson and her baller bae #RicardoLockette are cute A post shared by Trendy Fashion Parties (@thaeralife) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

In a recent interview, Hilson revealed how her split from Ibaka had prepared her for a new lover.

The songwriter and record producer said: “I will make different decisions in future relationships. When you put things on Front Street, it opens the door for opinions. It opens the door for wolves to attack. I certainly have been placed in that position where things have been written about me as it pertains to relationships that are so far from the truth. To me, that is a personal attack. You can talk about my music all day, but when it comes to making up things and a character attack, I do not take them well. It makes me want to be completely mysterious. You cannot really stop it though. It is the climate we are in.”

"Who don't got no car selfies?!" 😝 #nofilter A post shared by keri hilson (@kerihilson) on Aug 18, 2015 at 12:28pm PDT

The “How Does It Feel” artist claimed: “I am glad I grew up with pretty tough skin but none of it prepares you for this type of criticism because it is not all constructive but coming from a place where it is structured from destructive criticism. It can be difficult to deal with even for someone with as thick of skin as I have and as self-assured as I am [but] I am no different from other women when it comes to attraction to qualities of a man. I am pretty level headed. I want someone who loves God genuinely, and respects women, [is] loyal. All the same, things every woman wants.”

It appears that no matter what Hilson posts on social media she is getting bashed by a few of Beyonce’s fans.

Advertisement

The running joke at the moment is – Hilson told Beyonce to sit down – three babies later, still no epic album.