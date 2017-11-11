Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Says No To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ — Will The Show Fire Her For His Refusal?

Kenya Moore’s new husband, Marc Daly, is a source of headache for her.

The restaurateur from New York has refused to sign the papers — no, not the divorce papers — the release to appear on the new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

According to sources who spoke to Radar Online, there is an ongoing feud between Moore, her spouse, and the heads of Bravo. Despite her begging, Daly will not be featured on the reality show.

In the upcoming episodes, Moore and the other ladies will talk about Daly, mention his name and the controversies surrounding the wedding.

The co-stars will try to figure out if the marriage that took place back in June in St Lucia is a legitimate one, but Daly will never appear on the show to defend himself or his wife who is being called “a fake and a liar.”

According to the insider who spoke to the publication, Bravo moved heaven and earth to persuade the businessman to appear in a few scenes with his wife.

The source shared: “Marc [Daly] will not appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10. He refused to sign the appearance release, and he even declined the producers’ attempt to lure him in for a few scenes with compensation.”

Producers were willing to accommodate his schedule, they offered him more money, promised him to take his image as a father and entrepreneur into consideration, but he declined.

Daly’s refusal to be part of the show is not good business for the former beauty queen.

Because Moore’s storyline is not very juicy, the network has decided to focus more on NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and newcomer Eva Marcille.

A source close to Moore claimed that she feels that she will lose her peach because of her husband’s unwillingness to compromise and shoot a handful of scenes with her.

The person in the know said: “Kenya is the first Real Housewife in the history of the format to hide their spouse from the show. Even though Bravo execs were left in the dark about her nuptials, they made multiple efforts to accommodate Kenya throughout taping in the hopes that she would introduce her husband on-camera when she felt comfortable.”

The insider concluded: “Her lack of cooperation and choice to keep her husband away from the show hurts her because she does not have anything compelling going on in her life this season.This season will showcase how Kenya’s lack of transparency on her new relationship puts a strain on her dynamic with the group as they question the legitimacy of her union.”

Do you think this marriage will make it through this season?