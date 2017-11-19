Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Debuts His Son In Sweet Family Photos — Will Her ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Critics Give Up?

All is well between Kenya Moore and her new husband, Marc Daly, judging by the sweet family pictures she recently shared on her Instagram account.

Moore must often be repeating Taylor Swift’s lyrics that go like this, “haters are going to hate, hate,” because she is continually being dragged by her co-stars and so-called friends on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and naysayers who firmly believe that her marriage to Daly is a fraud.

Family night with #TheDalys Nothing is more important to me than my family. #love #goodtimes #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #KenyaMoore #issawife #blacklove A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:41am PST

To prove everyone that she is swimming in marital bliss, Moore took to social media where she shared some beautiful pictures of herself with the restaurant owner and his handsome son at a bowling alley.

In the photos, Moore and Daly are wearing matching outfits and adorable beanies as they enjoy some bowling sessions, laughter, and good food.

Moore also took the opportunity to debut her stepson in the photos.

The former pageant queen captioned the snapshots: “Family night with #TheDalys. Nothing is more important to me than my family. #love #goodtimes #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #KenyaMoore #issawife #blacklove.”

She also unveiled new pictures of her dogs and used her captions to confirm that she is indeed working on having babies.

The stunning reality TV star revealed: “My twins #kingsandtwirl they bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do.

#love #life #happiness #marriage #truth #forgiveness #laughter #furbabbies #children.”

Moore has some backers who are happy to see her winning in life.

One commenter said: “Thank you for sharing your happiness with all of us and I know the ones like myself enjoy the show but do not listen to other people follow your heart and keep loving and keep being just the way you are you are a great lady, and I genuinely enjoy the show I admire you for standing up and do what you have to do. that’s not true at all I met my husband, and in 3 days he asked me to marry him we got married three months later and had been married 13 happy years even our disagreements get worked out…when God is on it, there is no limit.”

Another claimed: “Pls Kenya stops listening to the haters pls focus on this relationship with your husband your happiness comes first. Let them talk like they have been talking about u so pls ignore this person if you truly love your husband my dear pls, pls, pls don’t waste time with them they want u fall in your relationship.”

#soccercoach Love seeing my hubby volunteer coaching the kids! They just love him! #soccer #kids #williamsburgsoccerclub sign up now. #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:50am PST

A third person shared: “Congratulations and I pray God blesses you all for many many many many years together! Stay positive and love each other through ups and downs. Never go to bed angry and always tell each other and show each other how much you love one another.”

What are your thoughts on Moore’s marriage?