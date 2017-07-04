Kenya Moore’s Ex Admits He Was At The Same Festival As The RHOA Star When She Gushed About Her New Marriage!

Matt Jordan revealed that he had an amazing time at the event. During the Essence Festival in New Orleans, newlywed Kenya Moore gushed over her newfound marital bliss but was she aware her ex Matt Jordan was close by?

During an exclusive interview, Jordan revealed he was also there and went on to state that: ‘Essence is a very large Festival with enough love for every one of us to shine. I realized a number of people and fans, yes I am saying fans that really love me, despite the lies that perpetuate the manipulation of my image. There were hundreds of women that wanted to talk, take pictures and embrace me. I am finally at peace, and I have met many beautiful women this past weekend, and it helped me to realize that something better is definitely out there for me.’

As fans may already be aware, Kenya Moore married Marc Daley in an intimate ceremony last month.

@thekenyamoore talks marital bliss and we're completely gushing! 😍 head over to the link in our bio to watch now. #essencefest A post shared by ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

The secret marriage left her ex devastated and humiliated just when he thought the embarrassment from the show was bad enough already.

After the pair’s explosive break up last year, Moore also filed for a temporary restraining order against Jordan, alleging that the man called her over 30 times every day for months!

Aside from ceasing all communication, he was also ordered to stay at least 200 yards away from Moore at all times.

Matt Jordan has denied any wrongdoings against Moore, both while they are in a relationship as well as in the months that followed their bombshell split.

Do you think Kenya Moore was well aware Jordan was in presence at the Essence Festival, and this is why she gushed over her newfound love?