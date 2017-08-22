Kenya Moore’s Co-Stars On RHOA Are Plotting Against Her!

Kenya Moore is allegedly fighting with her Real Housewives Of Atlanta co-stars. According to reports, it all revolves around her new husband, Marc Daly. In a report from Radar Online, the women from the popular reality series believe their relationship is a scam.

An insider said to the publication, “the cast and crew from RHOA all believe Kenya’s wedding to Marc is fake. Kim, Sheree, and Nene are looking for the truth behind Kenya’s decision to marry him earlier in the year.”

After Kim and Kenya started fighting at Nene’s house, allegedly Kim made it her obligation at that point to find evidence the wedding was merely a publicity stunt rather than legitimate holy sanctimony.

The women from the popular reality series apparently hounded Kenya on her wedding in a new taping for the series, and they all concluded the whole thing is just plain fake.

Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only…my everything. -Your wife for life #MrsDaly A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

The source said, “the cast of Real Housewives Of Atlanta interrogated Kenya about her relationship and wondered why she finally decided to get married after being single for such a long time. The group came to the consensus that the marriage was never recorded and she doesn’t have a wedding license.”

And how does Kenya feel about all of this?

Apparently, she thinks the whole drama between the cast and crew and their curiosity regarding her wedding was instigated last year at Sheree’s housewarming party, where Kenya insulted her husband, Kroy.”

In case you missed it, Kenya and Marc got married on a private resort in St. Lucia on the 10th of June. An insider close to Daly and Moore claimed the wedding was beautiful.