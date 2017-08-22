FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kenya moore Drew Scott Jersey Shore Jackie Christie brittany cartwright kylie jenner shannon beador Rachel Lindsay corinne olympios bill maher savannah chrisley kelly ripa kris jenner sidney barney kendall jenner blac chyna peggy sulahian Caitriona Balfe demario jackson 50 cent naomi watts Seth Meyers lebron james
Home » TV Shows

Kenya Moore’s Co-Stars On RHOA Are Plotting Against Her!

Todd Malm Posted On 08/22/2017
0
648 Views
0


Kenya MooreSource: BravoTV.com

Kenya Moore is allegedly fighting with her Real Housewives Of Atlanta co-stars. According to reports, it all revolves around her new husband, Marc Daly. In a report from Radar Online, the women from the popular reality series believe their relationship is a scam.

An insider said to the publication, “the cast and crew from RHOA all believe Kenya’s wedding to Marc is fake. Kim, Sheree, and Nene are looking for the truth behind Kenya’s decision to marry him earlier in the year.”

After Kim and Kenya started fighting at Nene’s house, allegedly Kim made it her obligation at that point to find evidence the wedding was merely a publicity stunt rather than legitimate holy sanctimony.

The women from the popular reality series apparently hounded Kenya on her wedding in a new taping for the series, and they all concluded the whole thing is just plain fake.

Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only…my everything. -Your wife for life #MrsDaly

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

The source said, “the cast of Real Housewives Of Atlanta interrogated Kenya about her relationship and wondered why she finally decided to get married after being single for such a long time. The group came to the consensus that the marriage was never recorded and she doesn’t have a wedding license.”

And how does Kenya feel about all of this?

Apparently, she thinks the whole drama between the cast and crew and their curiosity regarding her wedding was instigated last year at Sheree’s housewarming party, where Kenya insulted her husband, Kroy.”

Advertisement

In case you missed it, Kenya and Marc got married on a private resort in St. Lucia on the 10th of June. An insider close to Daly and Moore claimed the wedding was beautiful.

Post Views: 648

Read more about kenya moore rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Zolciak Gifts Son Kash A Puppy On His Birthday, A Few Months After The Toddler Was Attacked By A Dog
08/17/2017
Kim Zolciak Shades Kenya Moore’s Marriage On Instagram
08/12/2017
Kenya Moore Celebrates Husband Marc Daly’s Birthday With Touching Note
08/11/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *