Kenya Moore Will Not Be Invited Back To RHOA; Will Kim Zolciak Replace Her?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/13/2017
Kenya Moore will reportedly lose her spot on RHOA if her husband doesn’t make an appearance in the series, according to RadarOnline. ‘Marc [Daly] will not appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10,’ a source told Radar.

 

‘He refused to sign the appearance release and he even declined the producers’ attempt to lure him in for a few scenes with compensation.’

‘They will mention Marc often throughout the show this season,’ the insider continued, adding that Moore ‘is doubtful to be invited back’ for season 11.

‘Kenya is the first Real Housewife in the history of the format to hide their spouse from the show,’ the source added.

‘Even if Bravo execs were left in the dark about her nuptials, they made multiple efforts to accommodate Kenya throughout taping in the hopes that she would introduce her husband on-camera when she felt comfortable.’

‘Her lack of cooperation and choice to keep her husband away from the show hurts her because she does not have anything compelling going on in her life this season,’ the same insider stated.

 

‘This season will showcase how Kenya’s lack of transparency on her new relationship puts a strain on her dynamic with the group as they question the legitimacy of her union.’

‘Due to Kenya’s unwillingness to showcase the progression of her relationship this season, RHOA stars Kim Zolciak, and Eva Marcille will gain additional screen time,’ the same source concluded.

Another insider said that ‘It looks like the castmates of the potentially fired housewife have considered the alternative (Kim Zolciak) and are now in full support of keeping the potentially fired housewife. Despite the reunion being months away, there is already a pact in place to keep the potentially fired housewife and oust the part-timer.’

