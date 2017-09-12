Kenya Moore Takes Photos With Cynthia Bailey And Malorie Bailey-Massie In Houston — ‘RHOA’ Stars Get Blasted For Posing While Helping Victims

Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore are learning the hard way that the aphorism which says the road to hell is paved with good intentions is real.

The beauties accompanied by Bailey’s sister, Malorie Bailey-Massie, left their comfortable mansions in Atlanta and flew to Houston, Texas to help the numerous victims of Hurricane Harvey, but the photos they took on the scene are creating drama.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars wearing their habitat for humanity T-shirts were happy to pose for pictures as they cleaned up the city.

Harvey, a category 4 hurricane, left thousands of residents in Texas and Louisiana in shelters.

Government officials confirmed that the torrential rains led to disastrous flood waters that overtook entire neighborhoods and damaged at least 49,000 homes in Texas.

As stated above, Bailey and Moore shared a few pictures from their humanitarian trip and captioned them: “Me, @malbaileymassie & @thekenyamoore volunteering with @habitatforhumanity today helping victims affected by #hurricaneharvey2017 #humbled.”

Most people applauded the reality stars for helping out.

One person said: “Was amazing @cynthiabailey10 thank you for supporting one of my favorite charities, but Good thing…but that dam Kenya pants too dam tight..she catching hell …dam Kenya…”

Here in Houston volunteering today with @habitatforhumanity with my sisters @malbaileymassie & @thekenyamoore🙏🏽 #hurricaneharvey2017 #humbled #habitatforhumanity A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Another claimed: “Thank you, ladies; God bless you.You’ll the cutest cleanup crew I ever was seen.Very proud of you girls keep doing your thing be safe and stay covered up because it’s millions and millions and millions of germs down there keep yourself covered up its call Universal cover the whole body.”

A few of the supporters were not very happy with the fact that they were taking photos as they were picking debris with the victims of the natural disaster.

One commenter, who was not pleased with the images, said: “All the picture taking is not necessary it’s about doing the work and not be seen that’s where your biggest to accomplish is at getting the work done if you’re there to help and stay out the camera way. Smh”

A fourth individual shared: “Looks like they’re taking more selfies than working, lol. Gotta love mmm though.”

Some fans are thrilled to see that Moore has at least one co-star on her side — Bailey who also has a new man — motivational speaker Will Jones.

According to Radar Online, Moore’s RHOA costars are out to prove that her marriage to Marc Daly is a sham.

A source said: “The RHOA cast believes Kenya’s wedding to Marc Daly is illegitimate. Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year.”

Is it wrong or tacky to take selfies while you are doing good deeds?