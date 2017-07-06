Kenya Moore Stuns Fans With Bed Selfie After Marc Daly Wedding, Wants A Bigger Ceremony That Might Air On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore is enjoying the married life, and this bed selfie is the proof.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star had a lavish and intimate wedding ceremony in Saint Lucia.

Moore is now the wife of businessman Marc Daly who owns a restaurant in New York.

The former beauty queen is still in honeymoon mood which is why yesterday, she took to social media and unveiled a bed selfie.

Moore is mesmerizing in the photo where she has a full face of makeup including eyeliner, lipgloss, beautiful lashes, and well-groomed eyebrow.

The reality star, who appears to be topless, is wrapped up in a white sheet.

Her caption read: “Morning.”

One fan said: “Your makeup is gorgeous! You look super pretty, but no way in HELL did you wake up like that!”

Another person kept it simple by posting the lyrics to Beyoncé’s hit track, “Flawless,” which features Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The supporter wrote: “Kenya, You wake up, flawless / Post up, flawless / Ride round in it, flawless / Flossin on that, flawless.”

In a recent interview, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant revealed that her new husband does indeed find her flawless and was not too thrilled about her wearing makeup on their wedding day.

She revealed that one of the reasons why she loves her spouse so much is because he appreciates her just the way she is.

Good morning 😘 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

She confessed: “[Marc] really didn’t even want me to wear makeup because he said I look more beautiful when I do not wear makeup. And I think that is why I really appreciate him. He sees me for who I am and not as reality TV sees me or the world sees me. He really knows my heart.”

Moore went on to say that she felt lonely after splitting with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, and was happy to find a man who has shown her nothing but love and respect.

She revealed: “I am strong, but of course, I get lonely I have longed to have someone who steals my heart and who I can trust to be my best friend. I have heard the love stories. And after a certain amount of time, you believe it will never happen for you. You lose hope.”

Everyday I'm hustling #kenyamoore #kenyamoorehaircare #nyc A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on May 11, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

She opened up about the secret wedding ceremony by saying: “We wanted something simple and not overly complicated. He did not want something for show. He did not want it to be left up to other people’s interpretation of love. He just wanted it to be what he sees it: him looking into my eyes and us being together. It was just two people in love who wanted to get married.”

Advertisement

Moore said she is planning a bigger wedding ceremony next June where her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars will be invited and Bravo might film the whole event.