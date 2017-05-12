Kenya Moore Slams Phaedra Parks After Big Lie On The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

At least one person is not surprised by all of the drama that Phaedra Parks caused on Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this month.

Kenya Moore, who is part of the show’s cast, is opening up about the incident.

The 43-year-old attorney was fired from the popular reality television series after it was revealed that she was the one who started an ugly rumor about her co-star, Kandi Burruss, and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Based on the huge lie, the couple wanted to drug and rape 35-year-old Porsha Williams.

Moore, 46, appeared on Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club in New York Friday and here is what she said: “I knew it was coming. I see right through all of those girls. I knew it was all gonna come out because I think, first of all, Porsha didn’t have another play because she got all the heat for repeating it even though we learned that Phaedra made it up.”

She added: “But [Porsha] said it, so [she has] to be responsible for the things that [came out of her] mouth.”

Hey girl hey… #kenyamoore #kenyamoorehaircare #RHOA A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on May 8, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Moore believes that Burruss, who is the face and head of a big brand, might have suffered quite a bit financially from the whole episode.

The 1993 Miss USA explained: “Kandi is a megabrand. She’s a wife, she’s a mother, she’s a daughter. She has her sex toy line. And Kandi’s always been, bar none, the fan favorite of the show for the last I don’t know how many years. Yes, she has. That’s a fact. Fan favorite.”

In the past seven seasons, Moore has fought with Parks on several occasions, and she is happy with her exit from the reality show.

She stated: “I feel like she got what she deserved. I feel like your lies will catch up to you. I don’t believe in revenge and stuff like that. I just believe in karma.”

Fans are not sure that Moore should be celebrating the firing of Parks because they think she is next.