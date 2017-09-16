Kenya Moore Shares Her ‘Drunk In Love’ Video From Wedding To Marc Daly — Is This Enough For Nene Leakes And The Other Marriage Doubters?

Kenya Moore and Beyonce have a few things in common — they are both stunning and enjoy getting drunk with love.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former beauty pageant queen is giving an inside look into her lavish wedding to Marc Daly which took place over the summer in Saint Lucia.

Moore posted a video where she is wearing her beautiful mermaid wedding dress and is reenacting a few scenes from Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love” visuals.

Moore danced and rolled in the sand as she sang the lyrics to the hit song. She also screams at some point, “where is my husband?”

It appears that Moore was hoping to convince Daly to play JAY-Z’s part with her. Daly opted not to take part in the silly moment with his new wife.

The model, who was pleased to share the clip, captioned it: “#FBF #flashbackfriday My wedding day just over three months ago was the happiest day of my life. I met the man of my dreams who loved me beyond measure.

I felt blessed, loved, beautiful and whole.No one can take away this feeling from me.

The moment I fell in love with you I learned the true meaning of love…Patience, kindness, forgiveness… just to start.

Thank you, Marc, for making me your wife, your best friend and your ride or die. I hope I make you as happy as you have made me.

#MrsDaly #drunkinlove #beyonce #loveletters #wife #love #weddingday #kenyamoore.”

Many of her fans were more than glad to wish her a happy three-month anniversary and told her she deserves all the blessing that she has been receiving.

One supporter said: “You deserve happiness dear and may you to enjoy many, many more years of blessings now and into the future.”

Another stated: “All positive comment here. Kenya people are genuinely happy for you and am happy for you Mrs. Daly.”

Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta might be Moore’s last because rumors claimed Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes will expose her fake marriage, and she will be forced to leave the series, according to All About the Real Housewives.

Moore is fighting the allegations by writing: “My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of. I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past…No more. Enough is enough. I’m fighting back.”

She added: “Be warned, I’m coming for you, and we all know how this will end for you. I always have the last laugh. #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF*ckWithMyFamily.”

What are your thoughts on the marriage?