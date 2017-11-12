Kenya Moore Shades Both Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak: “We Were Number One When They Were Gone”

Kenya Moore is known not to mince words on and off camera. The newlywed has some information for those who think that Bravo brought back two housewives due to slipping ratings.

In an interview with The Grio on Friday, Mrs. Daly says that producers didn’t need to ask her archenemy Kim Zolciak to return at all.

“We were number one when Kim was gone, we don’t need her. We were number one when Nene [Leakes] was gone,” revealed Kenya.

Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore have been beefing since the end of the last season of the show when they exchanged some shady words at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party for Chateau Sheree.

The day that the two meet face-to-face again on camera is guaranteed to make one epic episode.

Kenya didn’t hold back with giving her opinion on her co-star.

She added: “She has made it a point from last season to attack me over and over and over again — my character, my marriage, my family. And for the life of me, no-one can figure out why, other than ‘This is my way back on the show and this is my way back to get a check.'”

Although she seemingly shaded Nene in the same sentence as Kim, she agrees that the video that Brielle Biermann made of a roach in Nene’s bathroom was in poor taste.

“Who does that? What type of person does that? That is the definition of someone being evil. Why else would you do that? I think it’s unfortunate that Kim Zolciak Biermann and her daughter Brielle do not have any type of moral fiber in their body and they would do anything to humiliate and make other people hurt. It’s just disgusting to me. I think they’re really vile, evil people.”

That infamous clip that Brielle took was the demise of Kim and Nene’s on-again off-again friendship. The former friends are in a heated feud and Zolciak is in the process of suing Nene for claiming that she’s racist!

Meanwhile, the drama is apparently bringing Kenya’s and Nene’s rocky relationship to a more stable place now that they share a common enemy.

Advertisement

Do you think that the ladies will ever be able to get along?