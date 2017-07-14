Kenya Moore Selling Moore Manor And Struggling To Get Pregnant With Baby Boy!

According to a source, Kenya Moore is desperate to have a baby boy, so she is undergoing IVF treatments. In addition, the person says Kenya only wants a doctor who is black, and she is currently taking three shots a week.

The same insider also revealed Kenya’s plans to sell the Moore Manor.

Reportedly, she has contacted two prominent estate agencies with an offer, but one of them has already refused.

The reality TV star’s rep approached the first agency trying to sell the propriety but with a few conditions – the house was to be unlisted, no open houses, cash-only buyer, and a quick close.

When asked why she had so many demands, the representative revealed the client was a high profile individual and was starting a new chapter in her life.

Kenya’s name was only exposed later on when the agency asked for the potential listing address.

Sure enough, someone googled it and found out that it was Moore Manor.

Meanwhile, even though it was confirmed that Kenya would not be fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta, the executives are still thinking about punishing her in some way for keeping the wedding from them.

The insider claimed they might diminish her screen time or even demotion to Friend of Housewives status.

Kenya however, seems to be in a good place in her life and is not bothered by the prospect of a punishment.

She has even threatened production that if anyone mentions her new husband, she will make sure the scene cannot be used on TV even with the best editing.

About Kenya’s IVF process, the insider revealed she is really serious about getting pregnant.

In addition, Kenya also mentioned she’d like her doctor to be a woman of color.

Apparently, the journey towards getting pregnant with a baby boy is going to take at least 18 months.

Meanwhile, she was put on a strict diet and gets injections three times a week.

Advertisement

Do you believe Moore should face any consequences, such as being demoted on RHOA, for not allowing Bravo cameras to document her marriage?