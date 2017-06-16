FREE NEWSLETTER
Kenya Moore Reportedly Got Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ For Not Disclosing Secret Wedding To Mystery Businessman

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/16/2017
Kenya Moore FiredCredit: Instagram

Kenya Moore is apparently married and now fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Over the weekend, a blurry picture surfaced that showed Moore in a stunning wedding dress and veil on a beach in Saint Lucia.

The reality star was beaming, and so was her new husband whose identity remains a mystery. Family and friends surrounded the television personality at the private event.

Last night, the controversial star spoke to People magazine and confirmed that she did indeed get married to “her best friend and the joy of her life.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star confessed: “I am just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life, and I am so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

Asked to reveal the name of her spouse she declined but was glad to say that he is a wealthy businessman. A source claimed that the pair dated for over eight moths before tying the knot.

It is believed that she is keeping her private life a secret because her past romances failed in the public eye.

Moore is hoping to avoid unfortunate situations like the ones she encountered with a violent ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, last year.

After changing her mind and not filing a restraining order against Jordan, who had vandalized her home and car, she revealed: “What the hell is wrong with him? I decided not to file a restraining order against Matt. I am just going to take some time for myself. I do not know what’s happening with him. Until I figure it out, there’s no future in it.”

She added: “He is just trying to intimidate me. He has lost his mind. He knows I was not here. He is not trying to hurt me. He is just getting me to try to respond to him … I feel like I am obligated to help him.”

A source has stepped out to say that Moore might be getting fired from the series because she refused to have her wedding on the show.

The person claimed: “The reality star didn’t want the wedding to be on the show because it would bring toxicity to the union.She also said she did not want to have her relationship associated with RHOA in any way, which is why she got married outside of taping.”

Moore’s original storyline was as follows: Her feud with Kim Zolciak and how she is handling her split from Jordan. However, this wedding has everything up in the air.

1 Comment

Monique
06/16/2017 at 8:47 pm
Reply

Congrats Kenya! I truly hope it last and you have the baby u always say u want. I hope you will be a much better mom than the one you got. You deserve to find happiness girl good luck and god bless u!!


