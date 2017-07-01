FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kenya Moore Proves She Is Not Getting Fired From RHOA, Brushing Off Rumors!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/01/2017
kenya mooreSource: bravotv.com

The reality TV star used a picture to prove that the rumors are not true – she is not getting fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta! Fans of the hit show were not expecting to see photos of Kenya Moore from RHOA’s behind the scenes.

Considering that she has recently gone through a volatile scandal with the network, the fans were shocked and some even assumed she was just filming another project.

Kenya confirmed that she did indeed get married in an intimate ceremony and that the happy news did not ruin her career either!

As you may already be aware, when the wedding news came out the fans were excited for the celebrity but it is safe to say that Bravo was not as impressed.

According to new reports, the popular network even wanted to cut her from the show for hiding the wedding from them.

‘The network is not happy with the recent series of events involving her wedding. They feel that it put the authenticity of the series in jeopardy. She has attempted to fix things by offering to have another ceremony next summer for the cameras, but that plan has not been well received,’ one insider revealed.

But Kenya chose to ignore the rumors and instead shared a fashionable picture of her cute outfit, with the caption assuring her fans that she is currently filming for season 10 of the hit series.

It was a very straight-forward ‘hint’ that she is still pretty much part of the team and that she is not getting axed anytime soon.

Are you glad Kenya Moore gets to keep appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta?

