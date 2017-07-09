Kenya Moore Posts Photo Of Her New Husband Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Fans have finally caught a glimpse Kenya Moore’s new husband, Marc Daly, on July 9 — and they were not disappointed. The tall glass of water also appeared in a video rumored to be taken by a flight attendant later in the day.

Daly and Moore were recently married in an extremely private ceremony that shocked both viewers of the “Housewives” franchise and the network alike. While outlets were focused on the everlasting drama with her ex Matt Jordan, they seem to have missed that Ms. Moore would soon become Mrs. Daly.

As you can see, all of the attention has shifted from Matt’s temper tantrums to trying to find out more about the man who was bold enough to put a ring on Queen of Twirls. In a photo uploaded to Kenya’s Instagram captioned “#baeday” the mystery man is standing proud next to his reality star wife.

#baeday A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Kenya is glowing as she leans into the arms of her hubby. A few hours later the two are spotted on an airplane together where Daly’s face is in clear sight.

#PressPlay Y'all were wondering what #KenyaMoore's boo looked like up close and he fineeeeeee 😂💅🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The sightings come after information was leaked that Kenya is trying to get pregnant. The source says that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wants a boy and is currently taking three shots a week for IVF.

The news is not surprising, Moore has stated multiple times on the show that she wants kids. In an interview with People, she explained that both of them want a child as soon as possible.

Kenya is in her late 40’s, so it’s understandable that she’s rushing into motherhood after finally finding her happily ever after.

In addition to jump-starting her family, the diva is reportedly selling “Moore Manor.” That’s right, after all of the hard work and beef with Sheree Whitfield over her modern dream house — Moore Manor is no more.

It could be because of the constant visitors showing up to take selfies or her beau has a bigger, better mansion for their expanding family. Kenya Moore is living her best life and the news should make for an interesting season of RHOA that’s filming now.