Kenya Moore Posts Photo Of Her New Husband Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Fans have finally caught a glimpse Kenya Moore’s new husband, Marc Daly, on July 9 — and they were not disappointed. The tall glass of water also appeared in a video rumored to be taken by a flight attendant later in the day.
Daly and Moore were recently married in an extremely private ceremony that shocked both viewers of the “Housewives” franchise and the network alike. While outlets were focused on the everlasting drama with her ex Matt Jordan, they seem to have missed that Ms. Moore would soon become Mrs. Daly.
As you can see, all of the attention has shifted from Matt’s temper tantrums to trying to find out more about the man who was bold enough to put a ring on Queen of Twirls. In a photo uploaded to Kenya’s Instagram captioned “#baeday” the mystery man is standing proud next to his reality star wife.
Kenya is glowing as she leans into the arms of her hubby. A few hours later the two are spotted on an airplane together where Daly’s face is in clear sight.
The sightings come after information was leaked that Kenya is trying to get pregnant. The source says that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wants a boy and is currently taking three shots a week for IVF.
The news is not surprising, Moore has stated multiple times on the show that she wants kids. In an interview with People, she explained that both of them want a child as soon as possible.
Kenya is in her late 40’s, so it’s understandable that she’s rushing into motherhood after finally finding her happily ever after.
In addition to jump-starting her family, the diva is reportedly selling “Moore Manor.” That’s right, after all of the hard work and beef with Sheree Whitfield over her modern dream house — Moore Manor is no more.
It could be because of the constant visitors showing up to take selfies or her beau has a bigger, better mansion for their expanding family. Kenya Moore is living her best life and the news should make for an interesting season of RHOA that’s filming now.
I’m aso happy for Kenya! She does say things a lot of times, (when in conflict with another housewife) that seems a bit childish, but she carries herself and handles her business in a mature manner. She has a huge heart for everyone, regardless of how they treat or feel about her; she always keep it real and is always there for the rescue and support! She doesn’t hold grudges or assign herself to any specific click. Love her to death and always wanted her to find true love! Wishing you much happiness! CONGRATULATIONS, KENYA!