Kenya Moore ‘Phased Out’ Of RHOA By Angry Execs: ‘She Refuses To Share Her Real Life’

According to new reports, Kenya Moore will be fined because of her ‘diva behavior.’ One insider has revealed that although the reality TV star hasn’t quit the Real Housewives of Atlanta, she is being disciplined by the executive team. They have even brought Eva Marcille in as a part-time cast member in Moore’s absence!

The same source also dished that the producers are fuming because they pay Kenya a huge salary to share her real life on TV, but she refuses to be totally transparent!

As fans may remember, back in June when she walked down the aisle with Marc Daly, the RHOA cameras were banned from the ceremony.

After rumors surfaced that Moore was kicked off the cast’s vacation to Barcelona, the source revealed that ‘She’ll be fined by not getting paid for the trip episodes. She’s going to be phased out of the show.’

After Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes departed, Moore took to social media to address the reports that she’d be next.

Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak stayed on the show in order to promote her family spin-off Don’t Be Tardy.

#sitting A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Since she tied the knot, the beauty has been at odds with both her co-stars as well as the production team of RHOA, and she still hasn’t been able to fix things.

‘She is trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract. The network feels as though she is using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as Nene,’ previous reports claimed.

Will you tune in to the Real Housewives of Atlanta when it comes back in November?