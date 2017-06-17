Kenya Moore Opens Up About Secret Wedding With Mystery Love Of Her Life

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star took to social media to flaunt her wedding and gush about her true love. It’s been a few days since Moore had a small, secret wedding and now the woman decided to show her fans some picture from the special day.

Last night, the reality TV star confirmed the news that she had married her mystery man secretly in St. Lucia by letting her fans in on her intimate ceremony.

Kenya Moore posted a photo of her and her new husband walking into the distance on a beach and captioned it: ‘A good man is hard to find, but true love is even harder. I found both.’

A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. 🙏🏾💍👰🏾 #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

As fans of Moore are certainly already aware, the RHOA star met her businessman lover about a year ago and started dating a few months later.

During a recent interview, Moore shared how ecstatic she was about starting their life together.

The woman made sure to mention that he is definitely the love of her life.

Before meeting the one, Kenya Moore spent a few volatile years with Matt Jordan before finally splitting last fall.

Months after he vandalized her house and car, Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against the man back in March.

Advertisement

Are you happy Moore found the love of her life? What do you think of her decision to have a small, secret wedding instead of having a huge event celebrating their love?