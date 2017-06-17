FREE NEWSLETTER
Kenya Moore Opens Up About Secret Wedding With Mystery Love Of Her Life

Nick Markus Posted On 06/17/2017
Kenya Moore wedding detailsSource: etonline.com

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star took to social media to flaunt her wedding and gush about her true love. It’s been a few days since Moore had a small, secret wedding and now the woman decided to show her fans some picture from the special day.

Last night, the reality TV star confirmed the news that she had married her mystery man secretly in St. Lucia by letting her fans in on her intimate ceremony.

Kenya Moore posted a photo of her and her new husband walking into the distance on a beach and captioned it: ‘A good man is hard to find, but true love is even harder. I found both.’

As fans of Moore are certainly already aware, the RHOA star met her businessman lover about a year ago and started dating a few months later.

During a recent interview, Moore shared how ecstatic she was about starting their life together.

The woman made sure to mention that he is definitely the love of her life.

Before meeting the one, Kenya Moore spent a few volatile years with Matt Jordan before finally splitting last fall.

Months after he vandalized her house and car, Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against the man back in March.

Are you happy Moore found the love of her life? What do you think of her decision to have a small, secret wedding instead of having a huge event celebrating their love?

1 Comment

Seeitya
06/17/2017 at 11:05 am
Reply

Heartiest Congrats to her on finally landing a husband. Now let’s hope she can hold on to him as this marriage seems kinda quick. Lord knows I know what it’s like to be in no man land so I wish her good luck going forward.


