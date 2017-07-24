Kenya Moore Mourns The Devastating Loss Of Her Grandmother: “She Truly Was My Best Friend”

Kenya Moore just revealed that the grandmother who was responsible for raising her from birth lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease in a heartbreaking Instagram post. The 46-year-old reality star did reveal that her “angel” lived long enough to meet her husband, Marc Daly.

The caption under the photos of Kenya and her grandmother, Doris, read in part:

“Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally. My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away. Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself….she has helped mold me into the woman I am. She truly was my best friend. She finally lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease but her heart and spirit never failed her. Thank you Jehovah for allowing my last moment with her last month to be the last and for her to have met my loving husband.”

Moore’s grandmother met her new husband in June. She goes on to say that “I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me.”

Kenya has always been very open about how her biological mother rejected her since birth and continues to refuse to acknowledge her to this day.

The former Miss USA winner credits her grandmother and aunt for helping to shape her into the woman she grew into and continues to work on her relationship with her father.

Her statement ends with a devastating “Thank You” note that said: “Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life. Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you. I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kenya Moore at this time.