Kenya Moore Might Be Pregnant On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10 And Husband Marc Daly Could Be There

Do not be too surprised if Kenya Moore and her new husband, Marc Daly, appear on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10.

Wait there is more, fans might even see a pregnant Moore next season.

Indeed, what an interesting storyline that would be.

Not that long ago, the former beauty pageant queen announced to the world that she had gotten married to a businessman on the beach in Saint Lucia.

She tried to keep his identity a mystery for about a week and eventually revealed his name, profession, and the fact that he is a father.

Now, the stunning model and producer is ready to share even more details about her private life.

The actress, who has appeared in movies like “Waiting To Exhale” and “Deliver Us From Eva” sat down with People magazine and she said that she is eager to start a family with her new spouse.

Moore explained: “We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away.We both want a child. I have never experienced a first date like this before. You know when you meet people, and you like them or have good chemistry with them, but you do not feel like the world has changed? I felt like the earth moved after our first date.”

💋#kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

The reporter was quick to address the elephant in the room – will the former Miss USA appear on the reality series with the future father of her children?

The television personality and entrepreneur did not say no.

Instead, she explained that if the producers make the right monetary offer, they will think about it and take a decision.

Moore added: “I think we have to make that decision together if the opportunity comes. We just got married — we have not even talked about that stuff before. I am sure we will make the right decision. But right now, I’m enjoying being a bride and a newlywed.”

As to why she kept the wedding ceremony a secret, she explained: “He did not sign up for this world, I did.Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it is not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

Rumor has it, Moore does not have the choice, if she does not accept to air her private life on the series, Bravo might give her the boot.