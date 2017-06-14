Kenya Moore Marries Mystery Man During Beach Wedding Ceremony In Saint Lucia – Matt Jordan Had A Good Run

Kenya Moore is a married woman, but do not expect to see her mystery husband on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10.

Late Monday afternoon, news broke that Moore was photographed on the beautiful island of Saint Lucia saying “I do.”

A picture obtained by a celebrity blogger showed Moore in a beautiful white dress, with long veil, and a bouquet at hand on the beach.

The grainy photo also revealed the groom with a large smile on his face. The new husband and wife were surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

#currentmood 😊 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Moore’s best friend, Brandon Deshazer, was amongst the attendees of the simple yet elegant beach affair. It is claimed that Moore and her unnamed spouse dated for about eight months before getting married.

While she has decided to keep the romance and the wedding private, Moore did post several pictures on Instagram hinting that she was enjoying a romantic vacation with her lover.

According to several reports, Moore will not have her hubby on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 with her.

There is a good reason why Moore wants to keep the romance a secret. The last ones blew up on her face.

It was a great day! 😘 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Moore previously dated a man named Walter, they broke up on the show and spent months slamming each other in interviews.

Last season, Moore was with Matt Jordan, and we all know how that ended. The former lovers had countless brawls; he vandalized her garage and luxury car.

He also sent her threatening voicemails, and she even thought of filing a restraining order against him.

#AllINeed #thankful A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

The 45-year-old former Miss USA once spoke to Kandi Burruss about the hell Jordan was putting her through and explained why she declined to involve the law.

She said: “What the hell is wrong with him? I decided not to file a restraining order against Matt. I am just going to take some time for myself. I do not know what’s happening with him. Until I figure it out, there’s no future in it.”

She added: “He is just trying to intimidate me.He has lost his mind. He knows I was not here. He is not trying to hurt me. He is just getting me to try to respond to him … I feel like I am obligated to help him.”

Burruss replied by: “You need to be protected. You need to keep yourself away from any of that violent behavior. ‘Cause you never know when he is going to come towards you with that violent behavior.”

What are your thoughts on Moore’s wedding? Who do you think her husband is?