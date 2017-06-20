Kenya Moore Marries Marc Daly, Shares Stunning Wedding Dress Photos – Matt Jordan And Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Weigh In

Kenya Moore is married to a man by the name of Marc Daly, he is a father, and she wore a stunning wedding dress – that is all we know at the moment.

The world has also learned that Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Brielle, is not a fan of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star.

Over the weekend, Moore shocked the world by announcing that she wed the love of her life in Saint Lucia. It was a small yet elegant beach affair with about 50 friends and family members.

The actress and model has been reluctant to share details about the wedding and her mysterious husband – that was until now.

On Monday, she revealed that her hubby’s name is Marc, she also claimed he is a wealthy businessman and a father.

The producer shared three beautiful pictures that revealed Marc’s face and her body-hugging wedding dress. The backless mermaid gown featured sheer panels at the top.

The television personality captioned the photos: “Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected, you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you. ”

Miss USA 1993 has been keeping her private life away from the cameras to avoid unfortunate situations like the ones she encountered with ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, who trashed her home and car.

Jordan took to social media to bash Moore with a post that read: “As if the embarrassment from the show was not enough. The false allegations of domestic violence, the unwarranted restraining order, the loss of business opportunities, money. My personal & professional image. I can deal with that. losing my queen is a low blow I never want to feel again. Finding out she is married from a stranger online. Realizing it is to someone she was seeing during your relationship…. this is definitely the season of losses for ya boy. TKO!!

I made alot of mistakes, but I loved & cherished her. I cannot lie the news of this rocked me. I pray her heart is in good hands. Take care of her. She was everything to me. Just requesting to be left alone after this people. The fight for her heart is over. I lost!! #tko.”

Brielle liked the post and added: “I am just trying to figure out how she can afford to pay for her Moore Manor and pay for this new husband???”

Wow, that is a lot to digest.