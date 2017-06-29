FREE NEWSLETTER
Kenya Moore Kicked Off RHOA? – Producers Angry She Hid Her Secret Wedding From Them!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/29/2017
kenya mooreSource: bravotv.com

According to sources on the set, the woman’s secret ceremony put Real Housewives of Atlanta in jeopardy! We can reveal that the reality TV star’s quick and intimate wedding is costing her.

One insider told that the network is very unhappy with the series of events involving her wedding as they feel that it put the series’ authenticity in danger.

Now, Kenya Moore is trying to fix things and have another ceremony in the summer of next year, just for the cameras!

However, it looks like that plan was not well received either.

The insider explained that Kenya doesn’t have any other storyline for the rest of the season, which makes her appearances on the show completely redundant!

The source noted that Moore’s co-stars have already started filming without her!

As fans may already be aware, 46-year-old Kenya Moore has tied the knot with Brooklyn-based restaurateur Marc Daly.

The entire ceremony happened in complete secrecy, causing the show to lose on important footage that could have brought the network more money.

Throughout the last season, Kenya dated Matt Jordan, but their troubled relationship ended with police involvement and a legal restraining order against him after the man was caught on the surveillance cameras vandalizing her home.

Do you think her marriage will last? What about her career – will the star manage to keep her spot on Real Housewives of Atlanta?

MSTEXAZ
06/29/2017 at 6:24 pm
I’m not mad at her for not filming it on Bravo I really like her on the show & she deserves to keep her peach!


Cat
06/29/2017 at 4:27 pm
Kenya you were on reality t.v. Whether your marriage work or not….its your business.

Now when it comes to the blogs its reality comments.
There is all kind of negative folk who will call you names. What they don’t recognize is the people who are the propaganda’s is Bravo T.V.

Instead they will not call Andy a hoe, money hungry, plotting storylines to pad his pocket noooo…they find it easy to dog out another black sister who’s an actor on “reality t.v..” because if this t.v. mess was the real thing, you would have gladly married on the show. Andy and his crew is pissed because you not letting him destroy your marriage like he has done the rest. The only one is still standing is those who actually bought their husband…Kandi.

So don’t be a fool and fall for this propaganda. So what if you are let go….enjoy your man and tell Andy “masta” their som mo color folk wanna get on the show you want lose a dime, i promise.


Melvina
06/29/2017 at 2:21 pm
I think that it be a good thing, if it is true. Their are other things in her life that she can do besides a stupid reality show. This show is about women getting paid for being negative. I like Kenya and she was getting paid for entertaining. Crazy to get fired for not letting the show know that she got married and for not putting in the show. I wish her well and she deserve to be happy.


Majestic
06/29/2017 at 2:06 pm
I feel that her wedding ceremony is her business and no one else. She has every right to keep it a secret and not invite the networm “bravo” nor her cast mates in a ceremony that’s celebrating her special day. Especially since none of them supported her nor she doesn’t have a close friendship with them.

I commend her for keeping it private and only allowing the people close to her, to witness her special moment. I would’ve done the same thing if I was in her position. Screw the freakin network for saying that they could’ve made money off of this because that is some “pimpin & hoeing” mentality.

Kenya, you did the right thing by not allowing the cameras nor the network in on your special day. Don’t ever feel guilty nor you having to explain yourself.


Tan bee
06/29/2017 at 1:58 pm
I think she did this private ceremony to prove she’s not it for the ratings. You cant win for losing. Be happy Kenya!!!





