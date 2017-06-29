Kenya Moore Kicked Off RHOA? – Producers Angry She Hid Her Secret Wedding From Them!

According to sources on the set, the woman’s secret ceremony put Real Housewives of Atlanta in jeopardy! We can reveal that the reality TV star’s quick and intimate wedding is costing her.

One insider told that the network is very unhappy with the series of events involving her wedding as they feel that it put the series’ authenticity in danger.

Now, Kenya Moore is trying to fix things and have another ceremony in the summer of next year, just for the cameras!

However, it looks like that plan was not well received either.

The insider explained that Kenya doesn’t have any other storyline for the rest of the season, which makes her appearances on the show completely redundant!

The source noted that Moore’s co-stars have already started filming without her!

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

As fans may already be aware, 46-year-old Kenya Moore has tied the knot with Brooklyn-based restaurateur Marc Daly.

The entire ceremony happened in complete secrecy, causing the show to lose on important footage that could have brought the network more money.

Throughout the last season, Kenya dated Matt Jordan, but their troubled relationship ended with police involvement and a legal restraining order against him after the man was caught on the surveillance cameras vandalizing her home.

Advertisement

Do you think her marriage will last? What about her career – will the star manage to keep her spot on Real Housewives of Atlanta?