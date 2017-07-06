Kenya Moore Is Facing A Harrowing Ultimatum On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Kenya Moore is in between a rock and a hard place and has tough decisions to make. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star has reportedly been given an ultimatum by her bosses on the show. What is that exactly? Well, she has to put cameras on her husband.

As CI readers know, Moore recently got married in a surprise ceremony to the former banker, Marc Daly, which left everyone, including her very recent ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan, in total shock.

However, there is a lot of mystery and intrigue surrounding her abrupt relationship, and Daly doesn’t plan on coming to the show.

Apparently, the ex-banker doesn’t like the way the show portrays black men.

A source close to Daly said that “he isn’t a big fan of the way the show portrays black men as boisterous and like they’re trouble makers. Not all black men are like that, some of them have great jobs and provide for their families.”

This is fair, but because of the lack of Daly on the show, it puts Kenya in an awkward position.

According to TMZ, producers have made it very clear to her that the next season has to be about her relationship or else she is done.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta needs better ratings, and frankly, relationship drama is where the money is at.

People want to see the nitty-gritty; they want to see drama, passion, excitement, fear, anger, and all of the emotions that make things exciting!

Will Moore decide to bring her romance into the spotlight? Or will she stick to her words, and avoid putting her relationship into the public’s eye? It looks like she just might have to be more open about her romance because producers have had enough!