Kenya Moore Is Defensive About Her Marriage Once Again

Kenya Moore is now married, but not everybody thinks her relationship is legitimate including some of her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya took to social media recently to express her unrelenting love for her husband and also to demonstrate to her followers that she is officially out of the dating game.

In an Instagram post, Moore explained why she chose to keep her wedding away from the TV cameras and more importantly, apart from her co-stars on the set of the popular series.

In her message, Kenya wrote that her wedding was “incredibly beautiful, intimate, and private,” which is what she and her husband wanted all along. Moore said, “I married for love, not for cameras,” and she met a man who was special.

Additionally, Kenya’s matrimonial vows are “sacred” to herself as well as Moore’s family. However, not everyone was invited to her wedding.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told People Magazine that her father, Grant, was not invited to the wedding for previously undisclosed reasons.

Eventually, the truth came out that she didn’t want him to come because she didn’t know how he would act and thought it would be best for him not to be present.

She claimed, “I decided not to invite my father because you never know what he’s going to say,” and her father “can’t be controlled.”

Kenya added she didn’t want her wedding to be spoiled by her father’s rambunctiousness or lack of self-restraint. It was for the sake of her husband as well as her marriage. Either way, that’s a harsh reality for her father, Grant, to accept.