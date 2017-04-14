Kenya Moore Involved In Nasty Lawsuit With Landlord Over “Erroneous” Accusations!

Kenya Moore has finally moved into the Moore Manor and it happened at the right time considering she was caught in a nasty court case over the fact that her landlord evicted her on “erroneous” grounds.

According to new reports, the judge dealing with the case ordered the landlord, Conya Weems Dillon, to return the $6,000 security deposit to Moore.

In addition, she was also requested to compensate the Real Housewives of Atlanta for her lawyer’s fees.

As fans may already know, the reality TV star was evicted from her $3,999 per month home back in 2013. The landlord claimed that she failed to pay for the month of May but Moore claimed in court that the accusations were “erroneous.”

After the two went to court on the matter, Moore agreed to leave the property while the landlord was ordered to pay up.

“Today’s victory proves that celebrities can fight back and not be victimized by people who wish to lie about them and use their name for the sake of publicity,” stated Moore at the time.

Now, Moore lives in her manor and has a lot of time to slam her co-stars’ homes. During the latest episode, Moore, who has been working on her manor for a while attacked Sheree Whitfiled during her housewarming party, saying that it was obviously unfinished and her basement looked like a “war zone.”

“Oh my god, she said her house was more finished than mine!”

Whitfield was recently hit with a $27,000 lien for work on Chateau Sheree, meaning that she could lose her home.

Do you think Moore deserved to win the lawsuit?