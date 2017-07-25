FREE NEWSLETTER
Kenya Moore Hits Back At Kim Zolciak’s Daughter

Todd Malm Posted On 07/25/2017
Kenya Moore And Kim ZolciakSource: People.com

What will the Real Housewives Of Atlanta focus on this season? So far, it looks like the upcoming episodes will center on Kenya Moore, and perhaps, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter?

Brielle Biermann, the 20-year-old daughter of Zolciak-Biermann, fired the first shots on Twitter, saying Kenya was an “ugly b*tch.”

It certainly wasn’t a nice comment, but we all know Moore would never take a comment like that lying down.

Kenya shot right back, but in a classy manner, of course.

What happened exactly to start the inter-generational drama?

It’s a strange scenario; it’s not often you see a person who’s in their 40’s fighting with a 20-year-old.

Apparently, sources indicated that Kenya had insulted Kim’s son.

But Kenya is sharing her side of the story.

She claimed, “That’s a boldface lie. Her child was never mentioned. Kim is just trying to spin the story. I don’t fight with or insult children, which is why I have not responded to the two disgusting insults from Kim’s 20-year-old daughter. As an educator, former USA, I do not respond to ignorance from children.”

It seems like Kenya is telling the truth. It is incredibly petty to have social media fights with anybody, especially people 20-years younger than yourself.

Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally. My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away. Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself….she has helped mold me into the woman I am. She truly was my best friend. She finally lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease but her heart and spirit never failed her. Thank you Jehovah for allowing my last moment with her last month to be the last and for her to have met my loving husband. I truly believe she waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did. She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me. She didn't recognize me at first but when I introduced them but she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed. She approved and it was the happiest day of my life. Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life. Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me. I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you. I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me. #unconditionallove #God #gonebutneverforgotten #family #myangel

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

Unfortunately, Kenya doesn’ have much time for nonsense lately, as her grandmother just passed away.

The reality star posted on Instagram a touching tribute to her deceased family member. Hopefully, Kim, her daughter, and Kenya will stop fighting long enough for Moore to get back in good spirits following the death of her grandma. You can see the touching message she posted on Instagram for her grandmother above.

