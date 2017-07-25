Kenya Moore Hits Back At Kim Zolciak’s Daughter

What will the Real Housewives Of Atlanta focus on this season? So far, it looks like the upcoming episodes will center on Kenya Moore, and perhaps, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter?

Brielle Biermann, the 20-year-old daughter of Zolciak-Biermann, fired the first shots on Twitter, saying Kenya was an “ugly b*tch.”

It certainly wasn’t a nice comment, but we all know Moore would never take a comment like that lying down.

Kenya shot right back, but in a classy manner, of course.

What happened exactly to start the inter-generational drama?

It’s a strange scenario; it’s not often you see a person who’s in their 40’s fighting with a 20-year-old.

Apparently, sources indicated that Kenya had insulted Kim’s son.

But Kenya is sharing her side of the story.

She claimed, “That’s a boldface lie. Her child was never mentioned. Kim is just trying to spin the story. I don’t fight with or insult children, which is why I have not responded to the two disgusting insults from Kim’s 20-year-old daughter. As an educator, former USA, I do not respond to ignorance from children.”

It seems like Kenya is telling the truth. It is incredibly petty to have social media fights with anybody, especially people 20-years younger than yourself.

Unfortunately, Kenya doesn’ have much time for nonsense lately, as her grandmother just passed away.

The reality star posted on Instagram a touching tribute to her deceased family member. Hopefully, Kim, her daughter, and Kenya will stop fighting long enough for Moore to get back in good spirits following the death of her grandma. You can see the touching message she posted on Instagram for her grandmother above.