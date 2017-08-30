Kenya Moore Has Had Enough Of People Talking Trash About Her Wedding

Kenya Moore says enough is enough! The reality star is committing herself to the fight against social media trolls! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast member vowed to not take any more garbage from people on Instagram and Twitter.

The reality star used her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 30th, to discuss the latest shade against her.

As CI readers know, Moore revealed that she had gotten hitched back in June.

Not long after, people like Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes have been on her case like crazy!

In case you missed it, she got married to the businessman, Marc Daly just three months ago.

When writing on her account, the reality star said it never ceases to amaze her the length people will go to slam her and her personal life.

She said the haters come out in full-swing and do whatever it takes to smear your reputation all over the media.

Usually, according to Moore, it’s based on outright lies and anonymous sources.

Kenya went on to add that her life, as well as her marriage, will no longer be made fun of.

The recently married star went on to say that she ignored the “empty rhetoric,” in the past, but now she’s coming out guns blazing.

“Enough is enough,” Moore exclaimed.

“I’m fighting back. Be warned, I’m coming for you, and we all know how this will end for you.”

“I always have the last laugh.”

As was mentioned earlier in the article, several of her co-stars on Real Housewives Of Atlanta think her marital vows are a total sham.

The wedding was a surprise, and none of her co-stars knew about it, which really bothered the cast and crew of the reality series.

Kandi Burruss opened up to E! News in July and claimed she had to get in contact with Kenya to confirm the news. Burruss added that she hadn’t met him personally as of yet.What does Moore have up her sleeves? Possible lawsuits maybe?