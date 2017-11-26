FREE NEWSLETTER
Kenya Moore Had IVF Treatments In Barbados Hoping To Finally Become A Mother

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/26/2017
Kenya Moore Had IVF Treatments In Barbados Hoping To Finally Become A MotherSource: etonline.com

It’s not a secret anymore that Kenya Moore really wants to be a mother just as much as she was to be a wife. Now that she has the husband, Marc Daly, and she is not wasting any time in trying to get pregnant.

 

Rebooted #kenyamoore #beach #sun #newbeginnings

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has even gone out of the country for fertility treatments just recently.

Kenya was seen in Barbados entering a building where the renowned Barbados Fertility Centre is located.

Her fans knew that she was there with her man on vacation, but it seems that it was more than just that.

Kenya’s reps confirmed to TMZ that the 46-year-old is, in fact, undergoing IVF treatments.

Kenya imagined the joy children would bring in a video post of her ‘twins,’ King and Twirl and asked fans for prayers.

‘My twins #kingsandtwirl they bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do. Please pray for me.’

Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras were also missing.

According to more sources, it looks like Kenya is expected to talk about IVF and her experience with wanting to become a mother during the reunion taping next year.

She does not have any children, while her husband has at least one.

 

She wished him a Happy Father’s Day on social media earlier this year.

Kenya Moore and her new husband, Marc, wanted a little break from the cold weather and headed to the sunny Caribbean to enjoy a short vacation and she also got the treatments there.

A few pics of the couple frolicking on a Barbadian beach have surfaced online, and fans think that they look great together. We also wish the couple all the best!

1 Comment

JP
11/26/2017 at 9:49 am
Reply

She’s not mentally stable enough to have kids…just saying.


