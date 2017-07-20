Kenya Moore Flaunts Abs And Fans Love The Photo Amid Pregnancy Rumors – Will Marc Daly Appear On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10

Kenya Moore is flaunting her abs, and her fans are more than impressed.

Tuesday night, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was on Instagram where she unveiled a new photo.

In it, the former beauty queen is flawless in a green sports attire. Standing on a sidewalk, Moore is wearing a pair of yoga pants and sports bra.

Moore must have been happy to reopen the comments on her page because she was praised for her abs.

One person said: “You look amazing! Keep shining girl!!”

Another stated: “I am very glad to see things work out well for you. I wish you well.”

A third commenter had a fascinating suggestion for the reality star.

She wrote: “That’s what would be really dope, come out with a fitness clothing line with the sneaks to match!”

There is a possibility that Moore will not have those perfect abs for long.

The businesswoman and new husband, Marc Daly, are trying very hard to get pregnant with their first child.

Some sources claimed that Moore has been undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) to have a baby boy.

Out here looking like the green hornet LOL #shape #fitness #viberide @theviberide A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

While other insiders say she is already expecting and the photo was taken weeks ago.

Moore, who wed Daly in secret last month, confirmed to PEOPLE that she had babies on her brain.

She confessed: “We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away. We both want a child.”

Fans of the Bravo show will just have to wait about nine months to see the truth unfold.

She went on to blast the allegations claiming she got married for a better storyline and more money on the show.

She confessed: “I always strongly believed I do not want to get married just for the sake of getting married. I have never been that girl, and I will never be that girl. Which is why, if it is not what I feel in my heart and my soul, I will not do it. I will not do it for cameras; I will not do it for somebody else to feel good about who I am. I have to do it for myself.”

The network has yet to announce the final casting for “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 10, but there is a significant possibility that Moore’s spouse will not appear.

Daly, a respected businessman, is not a fan of the show and disapproves of the way black men are portrayed in it.