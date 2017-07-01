Kenya Moore Finally Shows Off Wedding Sparkler And Reveals If Her Husband Will Join Her On RHOA!

The reality TV star married Marc Daly on June 10 after a 10 month romance. After having a small wedding that she kept a secret even from Bravo, Kenya Moore finally decided to reveal more about her life as a married woman. The RHOA celebrity showed off her impressive sparkler!

The 46 year old was beaming with excitement as she flashed the ring.

The piece of jewelry looked like it was dual banded with a single gem.

Moore wore the never before seen ring when she attended the red carpet at the Essence Festival yesterday evening.

To go with her wedding sparkler, the star accessorized with a chunky metal wristwatch and hoop earrings.

Even though her new husband decided not to accompany her to the event, the star still looked like she was having a blast.

The man’s choice however, is not so surprising considering his views on the topic.

As fans may already be aware, Kenya tied the knot with the man in complete secrecy and kept his identity hidden for the longest time.

According to insiders, her choice was a result of his refusal to get involved in her public life.

Alongside, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, who have already signed the contract, Kenia Moore is also expected to return for season 10 of RHOA.

Whether Daly will join her or not is yet unclear.

‘We have to make that decision together if the opportunity comes. We just got married — we have not even talked about that stuff before. I am sure we will make the right decision. But right now, I am enjoying being a bride and a newlywed,’ Moore stated about her new hubby’s involvement with the popular TV show.

Advertisement

Would you like to see her man on RHOA next season?