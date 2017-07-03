Kenya Moore Done With ‘RHOA’? She Claims Her New Husband ‘Didn’t Sign Up’ For Reality TV

Kenya Moore’s secret wedding landed her in hot water with Real Housewives of Atlanta producers. A week after the reality star tied the knot with a mystery man, producers reportedly might fire her for not letting them know about the wedding plans. Is Moore’s time on RHOA about to end?

As we reported earlier, Moore is in serious trouble for exchanging vows outside of the show. Images from the secret wedding were leaked on social media last week, and they caught RHOA producers completely off-guard.

Executives are currently finding out why Moore didn’t keep them in the loop, and an inside source claims that she wants to keep her marriage separate from the show.

“[Moore] didn’t want the wedding to be on the show because it would bring toxicity to the union,” the source stated. “She also said she didn’t want to have her relationship associated with RHOA in any way, which is why she got married outside of taping.”

She even told People magazine that “He didn’t sign up for this world, I did.”

Moore is slated to appear on Season 10 of RHOA, but her wedding might change everything. The film crew was planning on following Moore as she got over her split with Matt Jordan and continued her feud with Kim Zolciak, but the secret ceremony has thrown everything off the rails.

Unfortunately, producers don’t have enough time to cast somebody new and Kenya Moore doesn’t want her husband in front of the camera. This leaves both parties in a tight spot and might limit Moore’s screen time this season.

Moore exchanged vows in St. Lucia over the weekend. Not much is known about her new husband. According to Reality Tea, he is a businessman named Marc Daly and has been dating Moore only for a few months.

Despite their quick marriage, Moore sounded thrilled to be starting a new chapter in her life, especially after all the drama with Jordan last season.

“I’m just ecstatic,” she stated. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

For now, it doesn’t sound like Moore’s husband will get in front of the cameras next season. In fact, the RHOA star recently opened up about the marriage and assured everyone that he didn’t sign up for reality TV.

She also explained how she would not pressure him into doing anything on the show and doesn’t want to bring unnecessary drama to their relationship.

In addition to getting married, Starcasm reports that Moore is trying to sell her mansion, which is almost as shocking as her surprise wedding. The reality star is not planning on listing the estate and is reportedly only looking for buyers who can pay cash.

Advertisement

Production for Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently underway; we will have to wait and see if Kenya Moore and her new husband are a part of it.