Kenya Moore Claps Back At ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/27/2017
Kenya Moore Fights With Nene Leakes And Kim ZolciakCredit: Instagram

Another day, another fight between Kenya Moore and “RHOA” cast members – Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

Filming is currently underway for the 10th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and thus far, there have been several reports claiming that Leakes, who is the most famous and well-paid star, is having her peach and eating it too.

After it was revealed that the former “Glee” actress was getting around $2 million to return to the Bravo television series, multiple insiders said that she would have the main storyline.

According to Radar, Leakes will mainly focus on the fact that she is a serious businesswoman, a loving wife, and mother.

Leakes will also give fans a fantastic subplot – find out if Moore’s surprise wedding to Marc Daly is real?

This summer, Moore shocked the world by announcing that she wed Daly, a restaurant owner from New York.

The pair got married in a secret ceremony in Saint Lucia, but there are no official documents in the U.S to legitimize the union.

During a recent event at Leakes’ stunning mansion, she confronted the former beauty queen for the alleged sham.

A source told the entertainment website: “Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year.”

The insider claimed Moore and Zolciak had another face-off and added: “After Kim and Kenya got into a heated altercation at Nene Leakes’ house, Kim has made it her priority to find proof that Kenya’s wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials.”

The snitch went on to say: “At a recent taping, the “RHOA” cast grilled Kenya about the details of her relationship and why she chose to wed after being single for so long.”

It is claimed that Zolciak went after Moore as revenge for her recent attacks on her children.

The person familiar with the situation confessed: “The group consensus is that her marriage was never recorded and that she does not have a wedding license. Kenya feels the entire ordeal was instigated by Kim in retaliation for their blow-up at Sheree’s housewarming party last year, where she took shots at her husband, Kroy.”

Moore allegedly blasted Leakes for not backing her, and the pair is no longer on friendly terms since the altercation.

The source concluded: “Additionally, Kenya confronted Nene, who did not come to her defense regarding the rumors, causing a rift between the two. Nene has made it very clear this season she is not tolerating anyone who steps out of line with her during filming. Thus far, she has had intense spats with both Kenya and Porsha.”

It seems that all the ladies will be ganging up on Moore.

