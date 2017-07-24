Kenya Moore Claps Back At Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle’s Diss With Glamorous Photo

Drama alert, Brielle Biermann has taken to Twitter to bash Kenya Moore.

Just hours ago, Brielle, who is Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, unleashed her wrath at the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star.

The 20-year-old woman went after Moore’s looks and intellect. Brielle also wrote in her viral tweet that Moore was a b$tch.

Moreover, she shared a conversation she had with a friend that featured a picture of Moore, and her caption read: “You can’t dull something that don’t shine.”

The newly married reality star seemed to have answered in an Instagram post where she called out the haters.

She shared a stunning photo of herself in a white cut-out dress that showed off her killer curves and wrote underneath: “#aboutlastnight Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy. #shine #happy #thatsMrsDalyToYou #whytheystaymad #obsessed #kenyamoore #rhoa.”

It is not clear why the ladies are fighting, but Nene Leakes did share a few pictures from a lavish event she had at her home over the weekend.

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

Leakes held what was called a Girls & Gays all-white party and many of her co-stars attended including Moore – rumors claimed Porsha Williams was not invited.

It is possible that Moore and Zolciak-Biermann exchanged a few words at the soirée which lead to Brielle going on a mini rant.

However, most fans of the show knew there was a war brewing between the two ladies.

Recently, Moore sat down with “The Breakfast Club” where she was asked about Zolciak-Biermann’s return to show.

Her answer was epic; she said: “Kim needs a check so that Kim will be back.”

Zolciak-Biermann came out swinging in a post that read: “Hmm this s–t is funny!! 6 seasons in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there, AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend. Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season.”

In an interview with People, the former beauty queen said she does not want her husband, Marc Daly, on the Bravo series.

She explained: “He didn’t sign up for this world, I did. Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

With public catfights like this one, many of Moore’s fans say they can understand why Daly does not want his image associated with the series.