Kenya Moore Celebrates Husband Marc Daly’s Birthday With Touching Note

Kenya Moore is not leaving the rumors get her down; she is busy celebrating her husband’s Marc Daly birthday.

A few hours ago, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram where she shared a cute selfie with her new hubby.

In the photo, as always Moore, a former beauty queen, looks stunning in a spaghetti strap dress with her long black hair flowing down on one shoulder.

Moore, or should we say Mrs. Daly, is beaming from ear to ear.

The businessman, who is dressed in a crisp white shirt, appears a bit more serious than his wife.

#TSRExclusive: #KenyaMoore was spotted out with her hubby #MarcDaly! Y'all peep the size of that ring!? 😍💍 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

The reality star used the caption to wish the love of her life a wonderful birthday.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything. – Your wife for life #MrsDaly.”

Moore, who is frustrated with the negative feedback from her followers, decided to close the comment section for the post.

The photo has been shared on other websites, and people are sharing their thoughts on it.

One person was kind and wished the restaurateur a “happy Bday,” and added: “Lemme be a trendsetter and actually be positive in this comment section… Congrats Kenya happy 4 u Happy BDay bro.”

Another asked: “Hey Mr. Daly, will we see you on Housewives?”

A third commenter brought up the fake marriage rumors by saying: “I wonder how much she bought him for y’all know a baby finna appear #imwaiting.”

The last time the world saw Daly and Moore they were arguing in a restaurant.

Many “RHOA” fans believed the pair was fighting over allegations that their marriage is a sham.

Sources claimed that Daly and Moore never signed any official documents in America to legally be husband and wife.

It is claimed they are faking it for Bravo to give Moore a raise.

Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything. -Your wife for life #MrsDaly A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

A source said: “She is trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract. The network feels as though she is using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as NeNe [Leakes].”

The person went on to reveal: “The return of original Housewives, Nene and Kim [Zolciak] has her feeling like she is grossly underpaid for what she brings to show. Before her ‘wedding’ she had nothing else compelling going on in her to warrant a substantial pay raise.”

The former Miss USA said she is in love with Daly and they are hoping to have a baby together.

Moore also stated that she is not sure she wants her spouse on the reality series because the haters will destroy his good reputation.