Kenya Moore Called Matt Jordan Relationship A Mistake Amid Rumors About Her Wedding To Marc Daly

Did Kenya Moore call Matt Jordan a mistake? The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has been busy praising her new husband, Marc Daly, while bashing her ex, Jordan.

Moore is not the most likable person on the reality series, but no one is blaming her for wanting to turn the Jordan page.

Some of her supporters are just a bit worried that she is doing it too fast and might get hurt in the process.

A few days ago, the former pageant queen blew our socks off by revealing that she had gotten married to a mystery man in Saint Lucia. It was an intimate beach affair attended by close friends and family.

The reality star wore a stunning Pallas Couture wedding dress that costs around $10,000. According to reliable sources, Moore’s new husband is Marc Daly.

Daly is a wealthy businessman, a father and the owner of a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Moore beamed about her spouse on social media in a post that read: “Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde. I married the love of my life and the best man I have ever known. I never believed I could be this happy! I want to thank everyone who made my day special. I felt so beautiful in my Pallas Couture dress! It was a magical day.”

Moore, who is enjoying her honeymoon, also took some time out to talk about her past errors and her decision not to repeat them.

She wrote: “Over the last months, I have learned a lot about myself. I reflected and realized that changing my behavior starts with me. I will not be defined by my previous mistakes or bad decisions. My life is what is in front of me and not the things Or people I left behind. Thank you, God, for this wisdom. Thank you, God, for my new life. #blessed #kenyamoore.”

Daly is the first official romance that Moore has had since splitting from Jordan so many believe she is calling her ex a mistake.

During a Season 9 of “RHOA,” fans watched the relationship between the pair go up in flames. Jordan smashed Moore’s garage windows and destroyed her car.

Jordan claimed he never physically assaulted Moore. “RHOA” watchers have been bashing Moore because they believe her wedding/marriage is fake and she came up with the storyline for headlines.

Do you think we will see Daly on “RHOA” for season 10? Are you surprised by the wedding?