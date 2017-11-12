FREE NEWSLETTER
Kenya Moore And ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Thrilled Shemar Moore Put ‘Shady’ Phaedra Parks On Blast

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/12/2017
Phaedra and KenyaSource: Bravo

The fallout from the photoshopped picture of Phaedra Parks posted to social media of her and Shemar Moore canoodling is growing bigger each day. Now the ladies that aren’t too fond of the attorney are relishing in the fact that the actor put their former co-star on blast.

When the picture of Moore and Parks hit the internet everyone wanted to know if the two were dating. After revisiting the clip where they shared a flirty kiss on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, fans were sure that they were an item.

Shemar Moore recently put those rumors to rest by saying that he’s single and hasn’t seen Phaedra since that very night! As you can imagine, the former ATL housewife is constantly being clowned for fibbing about their status.

Kenya Moore, who has had a history of feuding with Parks is loving the public humiliation the most.

A source tells Hollywood Life: “This whole thing with her and Shemar Moore is a big topic of conversation. Phaedra had everyone thinking her and Shemar were dating. She was dropping hints about it and then even put up a photoshopped picture of them looking like a couple.”

The insider added: “But now Shemar made it a point to let everyone know that he’s only met Phaedra once. She’s looking shady all over again for trying to start yet another rumor. The other housewives are happy that Shemar put Phaedra on blast. Out of everyone Kenya is enjoying this the most. Kenya didn’t believe for a second that Shemar and Phaedra were dating. She knew it was a rumor Phaedra was trying to start and she’s happy she was exposed…again.”

This is the second biggest lie that Phaedra has got caught in.

The first was when the “frick” to her “frack” (Porsha Williams) revealed that it was none other than Parks who started the rumor that Kandi Burruss wanted to drug her and take her to her sex dungeon.

Do you think that this Shemar Moore and Phaedra Parks drama is getting out of hand or is the backlash deserved?

