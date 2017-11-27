FREE NEWSLETTER
Kenya Moore And Nene Leakes Slam Kim Zolciak Over Her ‘Horrible’ Attitude And ‘Botched’ Plastic Surgery!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/27/2017
housewives-atlanta-nene-kenya-kimSource: eonline.com

Following the explosive feud between Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak on yesterday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, it looks like the reality TV stars are still at each other’s throats! As fans of the show may already be aware, during a night out with all the co-stars, Kim slammed Kenya over her ‘fake’ marriage.

At some point, the name calling escalated so much that the other Housewives had to hold them back so they wouldn’t physically hurt one another!

Today, the feud continued on social media and Nene Leakes joined in on the ‘fun’ as well!

Leakes shared a pic of Kim and Sheree looking grumpy, captioning it: ‘The face of a hater! She could not take it! She complained and complained! The attitude was horrible while everyone was trying to be nice to her! But yet she is sooooo positive! It is a damn SHAME that they think their homes are better than anyone else! SMH.’

Kenya was quick to also bash Kim saying: ‘What a nasty woman @Kimzolciak is to talk about another woman’s eggs and journey to have a baby. #trash #rhoa @Kimzolciak screwed #bigpoppa — a married man for years but she is worried about my husband and my life. Worry about your husband not mine #trashbox #rhoa.’

Zolciak replied: ‘Sweetie I have been married six years move on… BUT you call your man ‘baby’ to try and be like me, you’ve a white Bentley that I had YEARS ago to be like me! Remember Sweetie I am on two shows and you are not even on one!! #Fired.’

Zolciak shot back by criticizing Leakes as well for parking in a handicap spot without having anyone with special needs in her car!

Finally, Moore was the one to give the last blow (for now) by dissing Zolciak’s ‘fake’ good looks.

‘Now watching #MissUniverso2017, you know that BEAUTY pageant I was top 6 in after winning #MissUSA…But I am ugly” #originalface V. #surgeryface #realbeauty #fakenews.’

During the last episode, she even told Kim to her face to worry about her ‘botched surgery’ instead of focusing so much on other people’s lives.

What do you think about the drama? Whose side are you on? Let us know!

1 Comment

Ms E
11/27/2017 at 4:09 pm
Reply

Don’t like Kenya Moore at all. She loves to hit below the belt and she’s really miserable because she’s alone with no children and a fake marrriage


