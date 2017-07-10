Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Share Rare PDA Photo Amid Rumors She Is Negotiating Huge ‘RHOA’ Contract After Secret Wedding

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are still enjoying their honeymoon phase.

The pair, who wed in Saint Lucia earlier this month, has returned to Atlanta, Georgia to spend some quality time with each other.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced showing the newlyweds on a plane heading to New York.

In the brief clip, the businessman was reading a newspaper while the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star focused on her phone.

Moore, who had initially promised to keep her private life to herself, has been sharing a lot on social media and magazines.

The couple has been doing a lot of sightseeing and Moore shared a sweet picture where she is hugging her husband.

Moore previously stated that she was the one who signed on to be a reality star, not her spouse.

She told People Magazine: “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it is not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

Fast forward to this week. There are whispers on social media that Bravo has threatened to fire Moore if she refuses for her husband to be in the series.

According to insiders, Moore and Daly are busy trying to have a baby and have no interest in having Bravo’s cameras in their bedroom.

Earlier today, another source spoke to Radar and dropped a bombshell.

Moore and her husband allegedly married for money, and she is hoping to get a contract as big as Nene Leakes.

The spy said Moore and the restaurant owner decided to walk down the aisle because it could make them wealthy – like $2 million wealthy!

The source said: “Kenya still going back and forth with producers over her new relationship being on the show. She is trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract. The network feels as though she is using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as NeNe [Leakes].”

The tipster went on to rxplain: “The return of original Housewives, Nene and Kim [Zolciak] has her feeling like she is grossly underpaid for what she brings to show. Prior to her ‘wedding,’ she had nothing else compelling going on in her to warrant a substantial pay raise.”

