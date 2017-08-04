FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Might Be Faking Their Relationship For Money And ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Fame

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/04/2017
Kenya Moore Real Housewives Of AtlantaCredit: Instagram

And the drama just keeps coming from Casa Kenya Moore and her new husband, Marc Daly.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming that Moore will be the new Phaedra Parks on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 – she will be pushing a lie and will probably get caught at the end.

The lie in question goes something like this – Moore is not legally married to Daly – and they are only pretending to be a couple for money.

Yes, the pair had a lavish wedding in Saint Lucia, but they skipped the part where they were supposed to file documents back in the United States to make them husband and wife officially.

On Friday, Crazy Days and Nights decided to reveal one of their “blind items, ” and it claimed that she is with the New York businessman for another big check.

The post read: “This Housewife is known for her fake relationships. Her latest is no different. She just managed to convince him they would make a ton of money if they pretended to be married. Nothing is on paper anywhere in the US – Kenya Moore.”

Radar Online recently published an article where a source explained that Moore convinced her friend, Daly, to go with the fake marriage so she can renegotiate her contract.

The insider revealed that Moore was hoping to get paid the same amount as Nene Leakes who signed a $2 million deal for her “RHOA” return.

The source told the outlet: “She is trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract. The network feels as though she is using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as NeNe [Leakes].”

The snitch went on to say: “The return of original Housewives, Nene and Kim [Zolciak] has her feeling like she is grossly underpaid for what she brings to show. Before her ‘wedding’ she had nothing else compelling going on in her to warrant a substantial pay raise.”

In a past interview with People, the former pageant queen denied the allegations and said she wed Daly because they are in love.

She stated: “That is why I fell in love with him. For him, it is about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He does not want my money, he does not want my fame, he does not want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

The is not the first time Moore has been accused of having a fake romance to stay relevant and have a juicy storyline on “RHOA.”

What do you think of Moore’s marriage? Is it real or not?

7 Comments

Juanita
08/05/2017 at 8:58 am
Reply

Why shouldn’t her marriage be fake, everything else about her is fake and ridiculous.


Jeanie
08/05/2017 at 5:58 am
Reply

Why does everyone think Kray Kenya is real or true and then get surprised? She made a huge drama about her mom- something she has lived with all her life and then to make money on RHOA she supposedly went knocking at a door, staged a day with supposedly her fathers side of the family and shed tears for $ while the staged , huge family loved being on tv!!! This woman is a horrible person and shouts over others, is jealous of everyone and will do anything to promote herself at the cost of everyone else! Matt genuinely tried and all that drama with him was so uncalled for especially when there are real life episodes of violence in relationships! She is vile, back stabbed, manipulator and now , greedy Daly agreed to all this? What gives Bravo? Are you so desperate that you won’t fire the mad woman? We won’t watch if Kray Kenya continues because it is not real housewives. It is faker than fake drama!!


Alida Blunt
08/05/2017 at 5:50 am
Reply

Who cares whether she’s married or faking another lie? Relevancy is always her goal and she hasn’t accomplished that yet! What she has mastered is being irritating!😖🤥


Angelfrmla
08/05/2017 at 5:04 am
Reply

The thgs plp do for love oops I mean Money I hope she is not following in Ms.Fake Fake Parks shoes did she not see how stupid it looked on her now y wld u wonna look stupid and non trusting Loyalty Loyalty is your credit u can’t get nutn wit bad credit


Ruth
08/05/2017 at 4:54 am
Reply

Honestly, she and her marriage is a non-factor, I really don’t care.
To me she is just a bully.


JP
08/04/2017 at 10:50 pm
Reply

OMG! All the housewives lie…Pheadrah wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. Kenya wouldn’t know the truth even if it married her. Of course her marriage is fake. So no she won’t be the new Pheadrah. Moores known for her lies. Leave Pheadrah out of it.


Pheebzz
08/04/2017 at 10:49 pm
Reply

Is anyone TRULY surprised if this is the truth? Lmao..


