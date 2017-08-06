Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Caught In Heated Conversation At Restaurant – Video Has ‘RHOA’ Fans Wondering If The Marriage Is Fake

Are Kenya Moore and new husband, Marc Daly, bickering already?

Over the weekend, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the businessman were caught on video having dinner at a fancy restaurant.

Another patron filmed the clip at the establishment

For the dinner date, Moore looked stunning in a tight yellow dress that showed off ample cleavage.

As for the restaurant owner, he opted for a simple t-shirt.

It is not known what the newlyweds were talking about, but it appeared like they were having a heated exchange.

During the conversation, Daly seemed to look at Moore’s phone.

#TSRExclusive: #KenyaMoore was spotted out with her hubby #MarcDaly! Y'all peep the size of that ring!? 😍💍 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Fans of the hit reality television show were quick to share their thoughts on what they think is going on in the video.

It is unclear if the brief clip was shot in New York or Atlanta – rumors claimed the couple is living separate lives.

One person said: “I hope now she can be a little nicer on “RHOA.” Maybe he can balance out her crazy. That man is fine, he looks like R. Kelly’s brother.”

Another wrote: “Lmao he looks irritated already, he found out it was all fake.”

One person brought the rumor that Moore got married for money and not for love and wrote: “They r def arguing lol over money for the show.”

One fan stated: “Ooooh, he is cute, good for her! Hope is not crazy like her ex.”

A fourth commenter shared: “He looks like he is going through her phone, they need to be on the show, even if she faking this like all the others. LMAO.”

In the past 24 hours, several websites have published reports that Moore and Daly agreed to take part in a fake marriage to get a fat check from Bravo.

A source said: “She is trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract. The network feels as though she is using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as NeNe [Leakes].”

The same tipster shared: “The return of original Housewives, Nene and Kim [Zolciak] has her feeling like she is grossly underpaid for what she brings to show. Before her ‘wedding’ she had nothing else compelling going on in her to warrant a substantial pay raise.”

The former Miss USA explained the following a few weeks ago: “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it is not about you or me.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

Advertisement

It has also been stated that Daly is not sure he wants to be part of the show because it portrays black men in a bad light.