Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Are Reportedly Fighting Because He Refuses To Appear On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Drama alert, Kenya Moore and new husband, Marc Daly, are said to be fighting, just weeks after getting married.

A new report has surfaced from OK! magazine claiming that the new couple is at odds over – you have guessed it – appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In early June, fans of the Bravo hit series were shocked to learn that Moore had quietly flown to Saint Lucia where she secretly wed Daly, a businessman and father.

The former beauty queen told her supporters she was going to keep the marriage under wrap because reality television has a habit of destroying romances.

Moore also said her priority was getting pregnant with her first child. She was adamant that Daly would not be on the show because “He didn’t sign up for this world, I did.”

Moore further explained: “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it is not about me or you.”

The businesswoman continued by saying he is not hungry for fame or money and she appreciates these qualities in him.

The television personality explained: “That is why I fell in love with him.”

She went on to say: “For him, it is about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He does not want my money, he does not want my fame, he does not want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

However, rumors have been swirling around claiming that the network gave Moore an ultimatum – share her private life on the show or get fired.

A new source has come out to say that Moore and Daly are now at war over the reality series.

The family friend revealed: “Marc is a very private person and isn’t comfortable in the spotlight. It is one of the reasons Kenya agreed to keep their relationship and wedding on the down-low.”

The pal went on say that Daly is disgusted by some of the fighting scenes on the show.

But Moore is eager to get a fat check from the network and has been feuding with her new spouse because he refuses to be part of the series.

The person added: “She is trying to force Marc to film with her, but so far he is refused. It is causing a lot of problems for both Bravo and their relationship.”

Do you think the honeymoon is over for Moore and her new husband? Do you believe she will convince him to appear on the show next season?