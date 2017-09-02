Kenya Moore And Husband Marc Daly Share ‘Baecation’ Picture Amid Fake Marriage Rumors

After blasting her co-stars, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are showing the world; they are happy and in love.

In a picture that surfaced online, Moore is hugging her husband as they enjoy a romantic Labor Day weekend at Martha’s Vineyard.

It was a long and complicated week for Moore.

The star of the Bravo TV series – The Real Housewives of Atlanta – went on an epic rant on social media.

The former Miss USA has since deleted the post, but it is impossible to erase anything that was posted on the Internet.

In her post, a furious Moore bashed all of her co-stars and so-called friends who have been poking their noses in her business.

Radar reported that Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are snooping around to find out if the union between Moore and Daly is authentic.

The ladies believe that the wedding that took place in June in Saint Lucia is fake and the pair did it for money and fame.

A source close to Bravo told the entertainment website: “Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year.”

#baecation #photobombed 🙀 #MrAndMrsDaly #HappyLaborDayWeekend A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The insider claimed Moore and Zolciak had another face-off and added: “After Kim and Kenya got into a heated altercation at Nene Leakes’ house, Kim has made it her priority to find proof that Kenya’s wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials.”

The stunning actress and model was hurt by the report and took to Instagram to clap back.

She more or less told her haters to lay off and not to “[email protected] with my family.”

The producer and author said in the now-deleted post: “It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an ‘anonymous’ or unknown source. My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of.”kWithMyFamily.”

Well, that was clear.

Earlier today, the television personality and entrepreneur uploaded a photo where she is hugging her husband on the Massachusetts island.

Moore captioned the picture: “#baecation #photobombed #MrAndMrsDaly #HappyLaborDayWeekend.”

Fans of #PorshaWilliams are finally excited to see her in a group picture! #RHOA #GroupTrip2017 #KandiBurruss #KenyaMoore #NeNeLeakes #CynthiaBailey #ShereeWhitfield A post shared by 💦Juicy Talk Radio💦 (@juicytalkradio) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

The reality television star turned off the comments to avoid remarks about having a fake marriage with the restaurant owner.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the matter? Is the marriage real or not?