Kenya Moore And Cynthia Bailey Have New Men In Their Lives But ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Castmates See Them Differently

Cynthia Bailey is more than happy to let you know how she feels when it comes to her new man, Will Jones, and Kenya Moore is also sharing about her new husband Marc Daly.

Over the weekend, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star decided to make her new romance official.

It has been four months since Bailey officially divorced ex-husband, Peter Thomas.

Since then, she has met a man who has her floating on air.

The former model shared a cute picture where she is smiling from ear to ear with Mr. Jones.

The selfie was taken after the fashion designer and the motivational speaker spent a romantic weekend at Georgia’s Lake Lanier resort.

Bailey also unveiled a stunning photo where she is in a coral outfit and used the caption to say that Jones makes her happy.

The reality star wrote: “He is got me feeling pretty special.”

Bailey recently sat down with Bravo and explained that she is now in a great place and added: “I am really pleased with the way we handled our divorce. I did not want to be mean, or ugly, or ratchet about it. I chose to be in my marriage. I was happy for many years in my marriage, and a lot of great things came out of my marriage. I am good, we are good.”

@mr.willj A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Fans are thrilled for the businesswoman and are telling her to keep her man away from the show.

One said: “Being divorced means what? Cynthia is also divorced. Soon as these people post their relationship and appear happy hear comes you miserable unknown private investigators trying to find the wrong in them to tear them apart. Cynthia can handle her own, and I am pretty sure she is not just about his good looks.”

#Repost @cynthiabailey10 (@get_repost) ・・・ Me & Mrs. Daly💋 #50cynt #chocolateandcaramel #RHOA A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Another stated: “Please keep him away from the show … Reality tv has led to a downfall to most marriages. Kenya is already getting beat up.”

Indeed, poor Moore.

The latest rumors claimed that her marriage news has her co-stars ganging up on her because they think she is faking it.

Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only…my everything. -Your wife for life #MrsDaly A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

A source said: “Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are the ring leaders in searching for the truth behind Kenya Moore’s shocking elopement earlier this year. After Kim and Kenya got into a heated altercation at Nene Leakes’ house, Kim has made it her priority to find proof that Kenya’s wedding was just a publicity stunt instead of actual nuptials.”

The same insider stated that Moore fought back and ended her friendship with Leakes.