Kenya Moore Admits Her Wrongs — Wants A ‘Clean Slate’ Thanks To Husband Marc Daly

Can bygones be bygones? Kenya Moore is asking that question to her fans and foes who were quick to respond.

Moore is a happily married woman who is focused on having her first child with her husband, Marc Daly.

However, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is finding it hard to concentrate on her family life when she is being dragged and called a liar by trolls and many of her co-stars.

Some of the anti-Moore people are adamant that she got married to land a juicy storyline for the Bravo reality show.

Others say that Moore and Daly have no government-issued documents to authenticate their marriage and they are faking it.

A few hours ago, the former pageant queen took to social media where she explained that she is aware that she has hurt some people in the past.

Moore went on to say that she is a changed woman who is zooming in on the future and all that is positive.

The businesswoman explained: “Life teaches many lessons, has many twists and turns, but always seems to present opportunities for a better today and tomorrow. I have looked for the wrong things in the past relationships. I have been wronged and been hurt by others, but I’ve also doled out my share of pain and mistreatment. These all stemmed from not having deep love and relationships. Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate.”

She went on to say: “I want to put my past mistakes behind me and move foreword positively with my new life.No more excuses, or negativity. I now have the chance to live not only for myself but for my own family. The stakes are the greatest they’ve ever been in my life. Today is better than yesterday, and tomorrow will be better than today.”

One commenter reacted to the update by saying: “You’ve been wronged by others because of you’re wrong to others, you’re mad hateful but a victim when is reciprocated back.”

Another claimed: “Love and a good mate have a way of turning a hurt, cold heart warm! Congrats you deserve to be truly loved, and I wish you all the best! Ur, my girl & I have always been rooting for U! Luv u! God Bless.”

A foe also shared: “That’s nice hopefully she won’t be returning to Housewives next season. I know, but it’s been several pictures on social media. But you know Kenya, she says one thing and does something else. I don’t care, but thanks, gurl.”

Advertisement

Do you believe Moore has changed her ways?