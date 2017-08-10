Kendrick Lamar Didn’t Know “Bad Blood” From Katy Perry Is About Taylor Swift

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t want any problems. And who could blame him? Being a celebrity isn’t easy. In a new interview, the rapper opened up about the track, “Bad Blood,” after people told him he had no idea the songs were about Katy Perry.

Kendrick explained, “No, I wasn’t aware of that, bro,” “No! On the record, no. Which makes it even funnier now, for sure.”

Lamar thinks the drama between the two pop stars is more than he can handle because he simply has too much of his own business to deal with.

He said, “I have to stay away from that, for sure. That’s some real beef.”

As CI readers know, Taylor and Katy have been feuding for a long time.

Ever since Katy allegedly hired backup dancers underneath Taylor’s nose to spite her.

Taylor also said someone made a mean comment to her during an event as well, even though she never specified who.

During one interview, Katy said, “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”

However, is this for real?

Has Taylor ever responded to anything Perry has said about her?

We think not.

However, Katy continues to talk about Taylor.

She said, “I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

With all that being said, a “source” recently told Us Weekly that Taylor wants no part of the “beef.” The person explained, “Taylor doesn’t want any drama and refuses to engage on the matter. She want’s no part of it.” That makes sense, considering Swift has yet to say anything publicly about Katy.