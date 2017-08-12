FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Kendra Wilkinson’s Brother Furious Over Reunion With Estranged Dad: ‘He Was Never A Father To Me’

Nick Markus Posted On 08/12/2017
kendra wilkinson brother colinSource: sheknows.com

It looks like Colin doesn’t want anything to do with his and Kendra’s estranged father. When the man found out the dad is set to come back in town for a family reunion, Colin exploded with rage.

The 27-year-old was caught on camera throwing a fit after he learned that Eric is supposed to come all the way from Singapore to attend the opening of Kendra’s Las Vegas show ‘Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man!’

The 32-year-old reality TV star informed her upset sibling that she was the one who invited their father.

Colin is well aware Kendra has a relationship with their dad, but the man cannot forgive him for not being in their lives when they were growing up.

That being the case, the man admitted he wouldn’t care if he never saw his father again.

However, when Kendra told him ‘stepmom’ Amy will join Eric as well, Colin lost it, wondering how many times he’s been married already.

‘I think it is the fourth or something. She is fun, she is crazy, she is our stepmom…whether you like it or not, she is our stepmom,’ Kendra quipped.

As expected, Colin immediately disagreed, arguing that if he was never a father to him, his new wife is not his stepmom either.

In the end, Kendra’s brother made it very clear that he doesn’t want to have any type of interaction with their dad.

Do you believe it’s time for Colin to forgive and forget or is his hate for the absent dad understandable?

Post Views: 3,197

Read more about kendra wilkinson

1 Comment

Cindy
08/12/2017 at 12:57 pm
Reply

It’s understandable!


